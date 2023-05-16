Google's AI Chatbot Bard New Update Improves Summaries And Sourcing: All Details

Google’s AI chatbot Bard has received a new update aimed at improving its ability to provide summaries of information and identify sources. With this update, users can now obtain detailed explanations of topics without getting into excessive details. This enhancement makes it easier for users to access relevant information quickly and efficiently through the chatbot.

In addition to improved summarization, Google has also focused on enhancing the usefulness of sources within Bard. The chatbot can now identify which parts of a response correspond to specific sources. Users will notice numbers alongside the response, allowing them to identify the matching section of text and navigate to the source with ease.

This latest update marks the third release for Bard within the month, showcasing Google’s commitment to continually refining and enhancing the chatbot’s capabilities. The chatbot was initially rolled out in the UK and US, but Google has now removed the waiting list and opened Bard to over 180 countries and territories, including India.

Apart from English, Bard is now also available in Japanese and Korean, with the company on track to support 40 languages soon.

Google stated that the improvements made to Bard are aimed at making sources more useful and improving summarisation capabilities. The company has been working on developing large language models, which are now incorporated into Bard’s latest update.

Bard was first introduced in February as a tool for creatives, providing writing suggestions and assisting with tasks such as songwriting. The chatbot’s latest update shows Google’s continued investment in language models and its commitment to improving the accuracy and usefulness of its AI technology.

Bard, just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has a wide range of use cases that you can explore. For example, you can learn to write code using Bard, ask it to generate code on your behalf, translate languages, write creative pieces such as poems and essays, and even use it to brainstorm ideas and debug code. Moreover, unlike ChatGPT, Bard has access and processes information from the real world through Google Search