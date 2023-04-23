Google's AI Chatbot Bard To Assist People In Code Generation, Debugging And More

The US-based tech giant Google has introduced new capabilities to its AI chatbot, Bard, to help users with programming and software development tasks, including code generation, code debugging, and code explanation. Bard is now available in over 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, and TypeScript.

With Bard, users can export Python code to Google Colab without the need for copy and paste. The chatbot can also assist with writing functions for Google Sheets, according to Google. In addition to generating code, Bard can explain code snippets, making it helpful for those who are learning programming for the first time.

Advertisement

If users encounter an error message or receive code that doesn’t work as intended, they can ask Bard to fix it by saying “this code didn’t work, please fix it." However, Google cautioned that Bard is still an early experiment and may sometimes provide inaccurate or misleading information while appearing confident.

Google emphasized the importance of double-checking Bard’s responses and thoroughly testing and reviewing code for errors, bugs, and vulnerabilities before relying on it. Despite its capabilities, Bard may generate code that doesn’t produce the expected output or may provide suboptimal or incomplete code.

Bard has been assisting users with various everyday tasks, such as crafting presentations, writing lesson plans, inventing new recipes, and planning workout routines.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai recently created a unit called “Google DeepMind" to build more capable AI systems safely and responsibly, in response to the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is owned by Microsoft. The new unit will bring together the Brain team from Google Research and DeepMind, two leading research groups in the field of AI.

Advertisement

In related news, Google is reportedly planning to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business in the coming months as big tech companies rush to adopt the technology.

Read all the Latest Tech News here