Google’s AI Note Taking Tool Will Soon Be Available To More Users: All You Need To Know

Google is ready to unleash its AI-powered tools in the market later this year. The company showcased its new products at the I/O 2023 keynote recently, and one of them is the new AI powered notebook which helps you take notes, which Google calls Project Tailwind. Google has developed the AI tool using its PaLM 2 language model which promises to help you with taking notes powered by its AI model.

It can also answer questions along with helping you summarise the notes. But when does the user get to experience the feature and who all can use it right now, here are all the details.

Project Tailwind Aka AI Note Taking Tool

Google’s AI note taking tool is built under Project Tailwind. The company claims the AI tech can be used to pick up content from Google Docs or Drive and build a notebook using its power. Google has offered this tool via a waitlist process which is only available for those in the US for now. But now the company has confirmed that these users will soon have access to the feature. You can join the waitlist by heading over to Google’s Project Tailwind website.

The AI tool is helpful in many ways, and you don’t need to search for the content. All you have to do is select files from the Drive using which the AI tool can create a personalised interface that helps you filter through the notes.