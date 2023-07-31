Google’s Improved Find My Device Feature Has Been Delayed: Here’s Why

Google has confirmed that the rollout of the upgraded version of the Find My Device feature has been pushed for the time being. The revamped tracker version was supposed to help Android users track Apple devices as well but it seems the tech to keep the tracker private is not ready for a public release, which has delayed the launch of the new feature.

Going by Google’s reason for the delay, it seems Apple is yet to implement the privacy features in iOS, which has compelled the Android maker to push its full release. “At this time we’ve made the decision to hold the rollout of the Find My Device network until Apple has implemented protections for iOS," Google explained in its blog post.

Earlier this year at the Google I/O keynote, Google announced that it is bringing millions of devices to the Find My Device network and making it compatible with devices that are supported by Apple’s platform. But having this interoperability brings the overall security of the ecosystem in question, for which both the companies are adhering to new security policies and tech, which Apple is yet to implement for iOS.