Google’s New AI Tool For Medical Help Already Testing At Hospitals

Google’s been building its AI armoury that was showcased at the I/O 2023 keynote in May this year. And now it is being said that the company’s AI applications have already started reaching their targets. A new report from WSJ suggests Google has offered its medical AI tool to hospitals since April this year.

The new AI tool is called Med-PaLM 2 that can provide answers for medical queries, making it a vital resource for hospitals and other medical entities. The report claims Google has offered the AI tool to the Mayo Clinic research hospital where the Med-PaLM 2 is being put through the hard grind.

Google seems to believe that the medical AI tool can be useful in countries where the access to doctors is in limited numbers. Having a specialised medical AI chatbot means you train it for a unique purpose, making it better than general AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard among others.

Having said that, like other AI chatbots out there, the Med-PaLM 2 is riddled with inaccurate information that has become a concern for the physicians who have used the AI tool. Google has been cagey about going public with its AI tools before it matures and becomes a reliable resource.