Google’s Next Pixel Phone Could Connect With Your PC: What It Means

Google Pixel 8 series launching this year could have a new useful feature that many Samsung users have relied on for a few years. Reports suggest the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup could support external display mode which means you can connect the phone to a bigger screen and do the regular PC activities through the device.

The display connectivity will be possible through the USB C port on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models as per reports. We have already seen Samsung offer its DeX mode that allows you to connect the higher-end Galaxy phones to PCs via USB cable, and now Google could finally have a similar option for Pixel users. The next Pixel 8 models will be powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset which is also made on the Exynos SoC from Samsung.

Considering the South Korean brand already offers a PC-connect mode for its phones, the Pixel 8 series could put that to its advantage and make it possible for Pixel 8 users to have their phone’s screen connected to a bigger display and convert into a PC.

Having said that, Google will need to make tweaks on the software front as well, so that you can pair the external display with a keyboard and mouse, which effectively makes it a PC in your pocket.