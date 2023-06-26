Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google’s Next Pixel Phone Could Connect With Your PC: What It Means

Google’s Next Pixel Phone Could Connect With Your PC: What It Means

Google could finally allow its Android phone to connect with a PC via an external display support.

Advertisement

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 17:17 IST

United States of America (USA)

Pixel 8 series could have this useful feature for users
Pixel 8 series could have this useful feature for users

Google Pixel 8 series launching this year could have a new useful feature that many Samsung users have relied on for a few years. Reports suggest the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup could support external display mode which means you can connect the phone to a bigger screen and do the regular PC activities through the device.

The display connectivity will be possible through the USB C port on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models as per reports. We have already seen Samsung offer its DeX mode that allows you to connect the higher-end Galaxy phones to PCs via USB cable, and now Google could finally have a similar option for Pixel users. The next Pixel 8 models will be powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset which is also made on the Exynos SoC from Samsung.

Considering the South Korean brand already offers a PC-connect mode for its phones, the Pixel 8 series could put that to its advantage and make it possible for Pixel 8 users to have their phone’s screen connected to a bigger display and convert into a PC.

Advertisement

Having said that, Google will need to make tweaks on the software front as well, so that you can pair the external display with a keyboard and mouse, which effectively makes it a PC in your pocket.

top videos
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Make First Public Appearance As A Couple At Lust Stories 2 Screening
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star

    • That’s not all, Google will also have to optimise the chipset and prevent all the heating people complain about with the Pixel 7 series. The last thing you need is a phone that heats up like a furnace and then makes the PC-mode quite ineffective purely because of its limitations.

    If the reports do come true, and the Pixel 8 series does get the feature, it won’t be surprising to see Google push the support for its existing Pixel models and even the Pixel Tablet in the near future, which makes it a compelling option for people who demand support for external display for their phone and tablet. Having this support could also help Google narrow the gap with iPads and make it a viable productivity option for consumers, even though it is running Android.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 17:17 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 17:17 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App