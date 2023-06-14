Google’s Pixel Update For June 2023 Is Feature-Loaded For Phones And Watch

Google has released the June edition of Pixel Drop which is basically a suite of feature updates that are provided to the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch. Usually the Drop updates are incremental and nothing noteworthy comes out of it but the latest Pixel Drop update for smartphones and the watch is feature loaded. The updates tend to revolve around calling, camera improvements, connectivity upgrades and more.

Pixel Drop June Update For Pixel Phones

If you have any of the compatible Pixel phones, the June 2023 Pixel Drop has a slew of upgrades for your device. First up, you have the support for emergency alerts raised by Google Assistant. This is like tracking a friend or close family relative, and if they don’t check back after the given timeline, the Assistant will alert the person and also provide their real-time location. The voice assistant now gets two new voices which makes it 12 in total.

Crash detection is the other main update with the new Pixel Drop, as it will also share the real-time location and call status with your emergency contacts, so that they will know when you have met with an accident.

Then you have a camera-centric update only for the Pixel 7 Pro users called the Macro Focus, which works for videos and gives you minute details of the subject. For the other Pixel models, the front camera gets self-timed selfies which can be set from 3 to 10 seconds. The phones can also convert their wallpaper photos to 3D which seems to offer a different experience on the home screen.

The other interesting feature is the ability to export your transcripts from the Recorder app to Google Docs, and even search for speakers in the audio clips. The update will be available for those with Pixel 6 or later models only. Adaptive charging will get smarter on the Pixel phones, and some Pixel models will have intuitive vibration intensity based on where they are kept.