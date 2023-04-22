Google's Upcoming Pixel 7a May Offer Face Unlock Feature: What We Know

With Google I/O 2023 approaching fast, the rumor train for the next budget Pixel device—the Pixel 7a—has picked up. While it is reportedly going to be an incremental upgrade to the Pixel 6a, the phone is expected to come with the second generation Tensor SoC, called the Tensor G2, and now, according to leaker Snoopy Tech, the Pixel 7a is going to get a key feature that was missing with the Pixel 6a: face unlocking.

We would take it with a grain of salt for now because it’s not confirmed yet, but it is more than likely that Google will include this feature considering the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro already ship with the face unlock feature.

However, it must be noted that despite having face unlock, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro don’t allow the use of facial unlocking when dealing with security-sensitive apps, including bank apps, and when inputting passwords. For those, you need to use the more secure in-display fingerprint scanner.

This could be the same case for the Pixel 7a, as to offer more secure face unlock, akin to something like the Pixel 4 series—with infrared scanning—thanks to the presence of a more robust face scanning hardware.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Pixel 7a is expected to get a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and be offered with a dual-camera setup, including a main wide lens and a secondary ultrawide unit.

Based on the leaked renders, the phone could also offer relatively symmetrical bezels, minimizing the chin—and increasing the overall screen-to-body ratio. As for the price, leaks have pointed towards a sticker price of $499, which would represent a $50 price hike, up from the $449 price of the Pixel 6a.

