SHOCKING! 18-year-old Boy From UP Turns Deaf After Using In-ear TWS Earbuds

Earbuds, whether they are wired or wireless, have become an important part of our lives for enjoying music, podcasts, and more. Many individuals now spend a major part of their day with earbuds in their ears. However, prolonged usage of earbuds and headphones can lead to damage to your hearing ability and—in some cases—may even require surgical intervention.

According to a report by The Times of India, a team of doctors in Delhi successfully restored the hearing ability of an 18-year-old boy from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The boy had experienced hearing loss due to an infection caused by excessive and prolonged use of earphones. The surgery allowed him to get back to hearing normally.

The report highlights a recent increase in similar infection cases stemming from extended use of earphones—especially among teenagers.

When users wear earbuds for long hours, the humidity in the ear canal rises—creating a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses to thrive. “Just like our body, the ear canal also requires ventilation, and prolonged closure leads to the accumulation of sweat and subsequent infection," doctors explained, as quoted by TOI.

To prevent ear infections caused by wired and wireless earbuds, there are several precautions to consider: