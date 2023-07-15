Grammarly Is Shutting Down Its Text Editor SDK: What It Means

Popular AI-based writing assistant Grammarly has announced that it will be shutting down its “Text Editor SDK" next year on January 10.

“On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Grammarly Text Editor SDK will be discontinued. After that date, the SDK will no longer be able to offer Grammarly’s writing suggestions in your app," Grammarly said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The company said that the decision to discontinue the service was based on learnings and input from the developer community, as well as to prioritise developing our core product offering in ways that go beyond writing assistance to ease many aspects of an organisation’s communication workflow.

From now, the company mentioned that it will no longer accept new registrations to Grammarly for Developers.

“For those who recently registered and are considering a Text Editor SDK integration, you will have until July 26, 2023, to create a new app. Please note that the Text Editor SDK will no longer function in your app after January 10, 2024, said Grammarly.