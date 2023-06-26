Hackers Use Fake OnlyFans Content To Steal Data By Dropping Malware: Report

A malware campaign is distributing fake OnlyFans content and adult lures in order to install the remote access trojan ‘DcRAT’ on victims’ devices to steal data and credentials, or to deploy ransomware on the infected device.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service where paid subscribers can access private photos, videos, and posts from adult models, celebrities, and social media personalities.

According to BleepingComputer, the new campaign, discovered by eSentire, has been active since January 2023, spreading ZIP files containing a VBScript loader that the victim is tricked into manually executing, believing they are about to access premium OnlyFans collections.

The infection chain is unknown, but it could come from malicious forum posts, instant messages, malvertising, or even black SEO sites ranking high in specific search terms.

Moreover, the report said that DcRAT is capable of keylogging, webcam monitoring, file manipulation, and remote access, as well as stealing web browser credentials and cookies and stealing Discord tokens.

DcRAT also includes a ransomware plugin that targets all non-system files and appends the “.DcRat" filename extension to encrypted files.