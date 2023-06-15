Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
'Help Me Write' Feature For Gmail Is Rolling Out On iOS & Android For These Users: All Details

Google's 'Help me write' feature is now rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS for testers enrolled in the Workspace Labs program.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:59 IST

Mountain View

Help me write feature makes its way to iOS and Android. (Image: Google)
Help me write feature makes its way to iOS and Android. (Image: Google)

Google doubled down on its commitment to artificial intelligence at its Google I/O 2023 developers conference last month. Apart from revealing updates surrounding large language models, the company also showcased quality of life features like ‘Help me write’ for Gmail.

Until now, the feature was only available to Google Workspace Labs users on desktop. However, 9to5Mac reports that the feature is now rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS for testers enrolled in the Workspace Labs program.

For those unaware, the feature helps users write emails using generative AI. Users can use the feature by submitting prompts like writing a resignation letter, an inquiry mail about a product, and many more. Later, you can tweak the generated text by refining it to shorten, elaborate, formalize, and I’m Feeling Lucky.

9to5Google notes that “a ‘Help me write’ button will appear in the bottom-right corner," and once you tap on it, it will let you enter a prompt. Now, using the ‘Create’ button, you can generate your email. And, like with the desktop implementation, users will be able to ‘refine’ their text as well.

    • The rollout of the update is expected to be gradual, eventually becoming available for all Google Workspace Labs users. Although we have registered for Google Workspace Labs, we have not yet seen the feature accessible on our iOS and Android devices. Currently, we can only access the desktop version.

    Additionally, the feature is also reportedly available for Google Docs, but its availability is currently uncertain. If you wish to become a tester, you can visit this link to sign up.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:59 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:59 IST
