'Help Me Write' Feature For Gmail Is Rolling Out On iOS & Android For These Users: All Details

Google doubled down on its commitment to artificial intelligence at its Google I/O 2023 developers conference last month. Apart from revealing updates surrounding large language models, the company also showcased quality of life features like ‘Help me write’ for Gmail.

Until now, the feature was only available to Google Workspace Labs users on desktop. However, 9to5Mac reports that the feature is now rolling out to Gmail for Android and iOS for testers enrolled in the Workspace Labs program.

For those unaware, the feature helps users write emails using generative AI. Users can use the feature by submitting prompts like writing a resignation letter, an inquiry mail about a product, and many more. Later, you can tweak the generated text by refining it to shorten, elaborate, formalize, and I’m Feeling Lucky.

9to5Google notes that “a ‘Help me write’ button will appear in the bottom-right corner," and once you tap on it, it will let you enter a prompt. Now, using the ‘Create’ button, you can generate your email. And, like with the desktop implementation, users will be able to ‘refine’ their text as well.