Here's How To Use Google Translate Without Internet: A Quick Guide

Google Translate, a popular translation service from tech giant Google, allows users to translate words, documents, web pages, and even real-time conversations between different languages.

Google’s service, offered free of charge, instantly translates text, phrases, and web pages between English and over 100 other languages. Just like Google Maps, Google Translate also offers an offline translation feature.

This means you can download a specific language and use it without an internet connection. To use Google Translate’s offline translation feature, you can download language packs for the specific language you need in the app. This allows you to use Google Translate even without an internet connection while you are travelling.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that downloading language packs may require some storage space on your phone. Additionally, you’ll need a Google account to access and download the language packs.

Here’s a simple guide you can follow to use Google Translate without the internet