Here's The Last Question This OpenAI Investor Had Asked ChatGPT

OpenAI has made its reputation in the market for developing ChatGPT and every big tech giant wants a piece of the AI chatbot, something that Microsoft has got thanks to its $10 billion reported investment in the company. But many veteran techies have a keen eye on the evolution of OpenAI, one of them being an investor in the company, who was recently quizzed about the last question he asked ChatGPT.

Speaking at the MoneyControl Startup Conclave 2023 via a video conference, Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla was asked about the last question he asked ChatGPT when OpenAI was moving from a non-profit to a private entity in 2019.

Advertisement

He was quoted saying that he uses ChatGPT a lot, and mostly wanted help with his interests in gardening from the AI chatbot. “ I use ChatGPT a lot. I happen to have some very esoteric questions about my gardens, so the last question was based on my gardening habits," the billionaire businessman revealed. “I love gardening," Khosla said during the event.

His firm Khosla Ventures is said to be one of the lead investors in OpenAI, which also includes Microsoft and Reid Hoffman Foundation, as per the report. But it seems the bet to invest in the AI firm was not always seen as the right call.