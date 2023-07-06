Already Verified On Instagram? You Don't Need To Apply For Verification On Threads

On Threads, users can easily transfer their bio, username, and even choose to follow all accounts they are following on Instagram, but Meta has gone even further by carrying over users’ verification status from Instagram to Threads.

Meta’s Threads app has only been publicly available for a few hours, but it has already generated a lot of buzz. While the recent Twitter controversies may have led some users to look for a Twitter alternative—the primary reason for Threads’ popularity is likely its integration with Instagram.

Simply put, this means that users who are legacy verified or subscribed to Meta Verified do not need to apply for verification on Threads again—making life a little bit easier and providing more incentives for people to migrate from Twitter to Threads.

As evident, Twitter offers a paid verification subscription called Twitter Blue. However, under Musk’s ownership, the company has chosen to remove all legacy verified checkmarks—essentially forcing people to pay Rs 900/month on Android and iOS or Rs 650/month on the web for Twitter Blue.