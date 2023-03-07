Holi 2023: These Waterproof Phones Will Come To Your Rescue

Holi 2023 is on Wednesday that means everyone around you will be celebrating with colours and some of them spraying water on people. The festive mood will keep you entertained and you would like to capture all the moments on your smartphone’s camera. But what if someone splashes the water on your phone and it gets damaged? This is where you need a waterproof phone and we tell you 5 such phones that will come to your rescue this holi.

5 Waterproof Phones To Have This Holi 2023

Advertisement

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display and is powered by A15 bionic chipset with 4GB RAM. It runs on the latest iOS version and has a ceramic shield glass along with IP68 rating for protection against dust and water, making it ideal to click photos and secure it from water splashes.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone has IP68-like durability which makes it resistant to dust and water. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and you get it with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone also gives you top-notch photography chops thanks to the Leica sensors and a 1-inch Sony sensor.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

If you are tight on budget, the Galaxy S20 FE is still a good deal thanks to the IP68 rating and its high-quality display. It even supports wireless charging, and has decent set of cameras. For under Rs 30,000 you can’t go wrong with this one.

Google Pixel 7

Advertisement

The latest Pixel series is also IP68 rated and you have the Tensor chipset available for the first time in India. You can’t also miss out on the quality cameras that get ably supported by the software optimisations for best results.

Samsung Galaxy A72

This mid-range Samsung phone comes with IP67 rating but equally capable of managing to withstand water splashes up to 1m for 30 minutes. You have 64MP quad camera setup and a large capacity battery to keep you going all day. Take quality selfies with the 32MP wide camera with your group.

Bonus tip - Waterproof pouch for your smartphone

These come in handy for anyone with a phone that doesn’t have any IP rating or offer resistance to water splashes. Just keep the phone in the pouch and enjoy the day.

Read all the Latest Tech News here