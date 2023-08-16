Honor Will Launch Phones In India Once Again To Rival Xiaomi And OnePlus

Sheth claims the phones will be launched soon in the country under the brand name Honor Tech and reports suggest the first phone could be launched as soon as next month. The company could be eyeing the popular premium mid-range category, where it has products like the Honor 90 that was launched in China earlier this year. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and has a 6.7-inch OLED display. The Honor 90 features a 200MP primary rear camera, packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. The product could launch in the country for around Rs 35,000 if the brand wants to be aggressive in its comeback.

Honor smartphones will be launching in India once again, and we finally got an official confirmation from the company’s new chief this week. Madhav Sheth, the man who headed Realme India for many years is now part of Honor’s comeback in the country, who announced the news via this post.

Honor is coming back to a market that has slowly moved away from the budget segment, especially since 5G networks have launched in the country. Sheth will use all his expertise and experience with Realme in the country, and push Honor into the online and offline channels to build its market once again. He has reportedly poached employees from Realme to start his new venture, which should help with better focus on the market.

Now that Honor is no longer part of Huawei, the brand can use Google’s Play service which means all the Android apps most Indians use can be installed on the Honor phones to be sold in India. It will be interesting to follow Honor’s strategy in the country and how it plans to enter different price segments with its products in the coming months.