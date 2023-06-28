How Apple Uploaded An Hour-Long Episode Of Silo On Twitter

Apple has uploaded the first episode of its Sci-Fi original TV series—Silo—to its Apple TV Twitter handle. This means that anyone with a Twitter account can watch the first episode of the TV show for free—without paying a dime for Apple TV+. However, this raises the question of how Apple was able to upload the ‘Freedom Day’ episode, which has a run time of more than an hour, on Twitter.

Simply put, this was only possible due to Twitter Blue’s feature, which allows paying subscribers to upload long videos in 1080p resolution.

Musk, who was the brains behind the recent overhaul at Twitter after purchasing the micro-blogging platform for a whopping $45 billion last year, said, “Watch the entire first episode on this platform. Great move by Apple." Users have been using this Twitter Blue feature to upload long format content ever since the feature was made widely available.

What’s funny is the fact that Apple was one of the first major companies to “mostly stop advertising on Twitter" when misinformation spread throughout the platform during the introduction of the revamped Twitter Blue, which granted the ability to obtain a ‘blue tick’ as long as you were a paying subscriber. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter," Musk said when Apple threatened to withhold the social media giant from its App Store back in November 2022.