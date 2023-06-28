Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » How Apple Uploaded An Hour-Long Episode Of Silo On Twitter

How Apple Uploaded An Hour-Long Episode Of Silo On Twitter

Apple has uploaded the first episode of sci-fi series Silo on its Apple TV Twitter account. It is free to watch, but how did they upload an hour-long episode on Twitter? Here's the answer.

Advertisement

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 17:18 IST

Cupertino, California, USA

Silo is a TV series based on the trilogy of books by Hugh Howey. (Image: Apple)
Silo is a TV series based on the trilogy of books by Hugh Howey. (Image: Apple)

Apple has uploaded the first episode of its Sci-Fi original TV series—Silo—to its Apple TV Twitter handle. This means that anyone with a Twitter account can watch the first episode of the TV show for free—without paying a dime for Apple TV+. However, this raises the question of how Apple was able to upload the ‘Freedom Day’ episode, which has a run time of more than an hour, on Twitter.

Simply put, this was only possible due to Twitter Blue’s feature, which allows paying subscribers to upload long videos in 1080p resolution. 

Advertisement

Musk, who was the brains behind the recent overhaul at Twitter after purchasing the micro-blogging platform for a whopping $45 billion last year, said, “Watch the entire first episode on this platform. Great move by Apple." Users have been using this Twitter Blue feature to upload long format content ever since the feature was made widely available.

Advertisement

What’s funny is the fact that Apple was one of the first major companies to “mostly stop advertising on Twitter" when misinformation spread throughout the platform during the introduction of the revamped Twitter Blue, which granted the ability to obtain a ‘blue tick’ as long as you were a paying subscriber. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter," Musk said when Apple threatened to withhold the social media giant from its App Store back in November 2022. 

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service which offers a variety of features—including the ability to post long videos, get a blue checkmark, edit tweets, post long tweets, and reach a wider audience. It costs Rs 650/month on the web, Rs 900/month on iOS or Android, or Rs 6,800/year on the web or Rs 9,400/year on Android or iOS. We recommend purchasing the subscription on the web so that you can use it on any device—including iOS or Android.

    Silo is based on a book trilogy by Hugh Howey titled Wool, Shift and Dust. It stars Rebeccca Ferguson as Julietter Nichols, Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland, David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, and Common as Robert Sims. The finale episode of the first season is set to air on the coming Friday.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 17:18 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 17:18 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App