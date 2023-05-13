How Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature Saved Two Lives In Minnesota and Ohio

The Fall Detection feature was initially introduced by Apple in 2018, with the release of the Apple Watch Series 4. Since then, the feature has been widely praised for its ability to assist individuals during times of distress, particularly after accidents or fainting.

Recently, this life-saving feature has again proven its worth, with two people being saved in separate incidents in Minnesota and Ohio, thanks to Apple’s Fall Detection.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch Auto-Dials 911 And Saves Woman’s Life After Her Aorta Ruptured

According to a report by MacRumors, an Apple Watch user named Michael Brodkorb was the victim of a hit and run incident in Minnesota. Thankfully, his Apple Watch was able to detect the impact using the Fall Detection feature and automatically dialed 911 when he was unable to move. “I was just shocked," Brodkorb said. “I mean, just the sheer force of what it’s like to get hit by a vehicle." The Fall Detection feature also alerted his family, and as a result, he could get immediate help. “It absolutely is a life-saving tool," Brodkorb said.

Advertisement

On a different occasion in Cincinnati, Ohio, an 83-year-old man named William Fryer collapsed while walking along the Ohio River Trail, when his knees gave out. Fryer’s Apple Watch detected the fall and promptly summoned emergency services while also notifying his daughter. As there were no people in close proximity, had it not been for the Apple Watch and its Fall Detection feature, the elderly man might have been in trouble.