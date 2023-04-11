How To Activate And Stop Two-Step Verification On WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide

WhatsApp’s two-step verification is an additional layer of security to help protect your account from unauthorised access. Two-step verification requires you to enter a six-digit PIN code when you register your phone number with WhatsApp.

This code will be required whenever you try to verify your phone number on WhatsApp. When you enable two-step verification, you have the option to enter your email address.

This allows WhatsApp to email you a reset link in case you ever forget your PIN and also helps safeguard your account. The two-step verification PIN is different from the 6-digit registration code you receive via SMS or phone call.

You can manage two-step verification settings in your WhatsApp account. Users have the option to enable or disable this feature, change the PIN or update the email address associated with two-step verification.

How To Activate Two-Step Verification On WhatsApp

- Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to “Settings".

- Tap on “Account".

- Tap on “Two-step verification".

- Tap on “Enable".

- Enter a 6-digit PIN code that you’ll use to verify your identity when you log in to WhatsApp on a new device.

- Confirm your PIN code by entering it again.

- Optionally, add an email address that can be used to reset your PIN code in case you forget it. This is not mandatory, but it can be useful if you ever lose access to your phone number.

Two-step verification is now activated on your WhatsApp account. From now on, whenever you log in to WhatsApp on a new device, you’ll be asked to enter the PIN code that you created.

How To Disable Two-Step Verification On WhatsApp

- Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to “Settings".

- Tap on “Account".

- Tap on “Two-step verification".

- Tap on “Disable".

- Enter your current PIN code to confirm that you want to disable two-step verification.

It is important to note that if you forget your PIN code and you didn’t add an email address when you activated two-step verification, you won’t be able to access your WhatsApp account anymore. Make sure to remember your PIN code or add an email address as a backup.

