How To Activate Two-Factor Authentication On Facebook: Check Complete Guide Here

Meta-owned social media platform Facebook allows users to turn on two-factor authentication to add extra security to their accounts. Two-factor authentication or 2FA is a security feature that helps protect your Facebook account from unauthorised access.

With 2FA enabled, your personal data and sensitive information on Facebook are better protected from cybercriminals, phishing attempts, and other online threats.

If you set up two-factor authentication, you’ll be asked to enter a special login code or confirm your login attempt each time someone tries accessing Facebook from a browser or mobile device. You can also get alerts when someone tries logging in from unauthorised browser or mobile device.

Advertisement

How To Set Up Two-Factor Authentication on Facebook: Step-By-Step Guide

- Log in to your Facebook account and click on the top right corner of the page.

- Select “Settings" from the drop-down menu.

- Click on “Security and Login" located in the left-hand side panel.

- Scroll down to the “Two-Factor Authentication" section and click on “Edit".

- Click on “Get Started".

- Select your preferred method of receiving the security code.

- You can choose between a text message, an authentication app, or a security key.

-If you choose text message, enter your phone number and click “Next".

-You will receive a code on your phone that you’ll need to enter on the next page.

If you choose an authentication app, you’ll need to download one such as Google Authenticator or Authy, scan the QR code, and enter the code generated by the app.

Advertisement

-If you choose a security key, plug in your key and tap it when prompted.

- Once you’ve entered the code, click “Next".

- Choose whether you want to be prompted for a code every time you log in, or only on unrecognized devices.

Two-factor authentication is now enabled on your Facebook account, making it much more secure. Now, every time you log in from an unrecognised device, you’ll be prompted to enter a security code in addition to your password.

Read all the Latest Tech News here