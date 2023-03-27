How To Delete Search History From Instagram: Check Complete Guide Here

Meta-owned popular photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram keeps track of all the searches you have made on the platform, making it easier for you to find the accounts and hashtags you previously searched for.

However, there may be times when you want to clear your search history, either for privacy reasons or to free up some space on your device. Here’s how you can erase your search history from Instagram:

- Launch Instagram: First, open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

- Go to your profile: Click search on the left, then click Search in the top left.

- Tap inside the search box. This will make your recent searches appear underneath. Select See All.

- On the next screen, tap Clear All.

- You will be asked to confirm that you want to clear your search history.

- Select Clear All to confirm, or Not now if you have changed your mind.

For Website:

Click Search on the left-hand side of the screen. Underneath the search box will be a list of your recent searches. You can either delete them individually by clicking the X next to them, or you can click Clear All. You need to confirm that you want the search terms cleared. Click Clear All to complete the process.

Your search history is now cleared, and Instagram will no longer show your previous search queries when you try to search for something. It’s worth noting that clearing your search history will not affect your Instagram experience in any way. You will still see relevant posts, accounts, and hashtags in your feed and explore page based on your activity on the platform.

However, if you ever change your mind and want to retrieve your search history, you will have to search for the same accounts and hashtags again to restore them to your search history list.

