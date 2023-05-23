How To Edit Messages On WhatsApp: Check This Simple Guide

In good news for WhatsApp users around the world, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled a new feature for the popular instant messaging application. Users now have the ability to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute window. The feature is currently being rolled out globally and will be accessible to all users in the upcoming weeks.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to edit messages on WhatsApp:

- Launch the WhatsApp application on your device.

- Tap on the “Chats" tab at the bottom of the screen to view your chat conversations.

- Next, choose the chat conversation in which you want to edit a message.

- Find the specific message that you wish to edit within the chat.

- Press and hold on the message you want to edit. This will highlight the message and reveal a menu of options.

- Choose the “Edit" option from the menu. This will allow you to make changes to the message.

To edit messages on WhatsApp for Android, follow these steps:

- Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

- Go to the chat where the message you want to edit is located.

- Select the message you wish to edit.

- Now, tap to three dots menu located on the top right corner.

- Tap on the “Edit" option from the menu.

- Make the necessary changes to the message.

- After editing the message, tap the send button to update it.