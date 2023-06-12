Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » How To Get Verified Blue Tick On Facebook And Instagram: A Simple Guide

How To Get Verified Blue Tick On Facebook And Instagram: A Simple Guide

This new service priced at Rs 699 for both iOS and Android users, will authenticate accounts using a government ID proof.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 09:11 IST

New Delhi, India

It is important to note that the government-issued ID must match the profile.
It is important to note that the government-issued ID must match the profile.

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, recently announced the availability of its paid subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ in India.

This new service priced at Rs 699 for both iOS and Android users, will authenticate accounts using a government ID proof. After successful verification, users will be given a blue tick on their profile.

Advertisement

The company is also planning to introduce a price tag of Rs 599 for web users in the near future. According to Meta, to use Meta Verified on both Instagram and Facebook, you must subscribe to each app separately.

Before applying for a verified badge, it is important to ensure that your account meets the eligibility criteria.

Here’s a simple guide to get verified on Facebook and Instagram through the ‘Verified Subscription; service.

In order to be eligible to subscribe to the Meta Verified service, users will need to be at least 18 years or older and have a government-issued ID card, such as Aadhar Card or a driving license.

STEPS


    • - Go to the user profile on Facebook or Instagram and visit the settings
    • - Then select Accounts Center and then the Meta Verified option (If you are eligible, you will find Meta Verified available under your name.)
    • - Now, select a payment method of your choice and make the monthly payment
    • - Next, upload a selfie video along with a government-issued photo ID for verification.
    • - Your account should have a profile photo, bio, and at least one post in the feed. It should be actively used when submitting the verification request.
    • - Once the ID matches the user profile and the account is verified, users cannot change their date of birth or username on their profile.
    • - It is necessary to demonstrate a history of prior postings on the account.
    • - Once the entire verification process is successfully completed, the verified account will display a blue tick or badge next to the Facebook or Instagram profile, indicating its authenticity.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • It is important to note that the government-issued ID must match the profile name and photo of the Instagram or Facebook account you’re applying for.

    Once your profile is verified, you can’t change your username or date of birth on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verification application process again.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 09:11 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 09:11 IST
    Read More