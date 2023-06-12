How To Get Verified Blue Tick On Facebook And Instagram: A Simple Guide

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, recently announced the availability of its paid subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ in India.

This new service priced at Rs 699 for both iOS and Android users, will authenticate accounts using a government ID proof. After successful verification, users will be given a blue tick on their profile.

The company is also planning to introduce a price tag of Rs 599 for web users in the near future. According to Meta, to use Meta Verified on both Instagram and Facebook, you must subscribe to each app separately.

Before applying for a verified badge, it is important to ensure that your account meets the eligibility criteria.

Here’s a simple guide to get verified on Facebook and Instagram through the ‘Verified Subscription; service.

In order to be eligible to subscribe to the Meta Verified service, users will need to be at least 18 years or older and have a government-issued ID card, such as Aadhar Card or a driving license.

STEPS