How to Save Your WhatsApp Chat History On Gmail: Step-By-Step Guide

Currently, Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world. Saving your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail is a great way to keep a backup of your conversations, as well as to access your chats across different devices.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to save your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail:

- Open WhatsApp: To save your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail, launch the WhatsApp app on your smartphone

- Go to WhatsApp Settings: Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the screen and select “Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Advertisement

- Navigate to Chats: In the settings menu, select “Chats" and then “Chat backup".

- Select Backup Settings: Choose your backup settings, such as backup frequency and whether to include videos or not.

- Backup your chats: Tap on “Back Up Now" to start the backup process.

- Now, Tap on the conversation that needs to be transferred. Followed by the name of the group chat or the contact at the top of the screen.

- Swipe downward and choose “Export Chat."

- Choose the Mail option, type your email, and then touch Send

- Choose “Gmail" as the sharing method.

- Compose email: An email will open with the WhatsApp backup file attached. Compose the email as you would normally, and enter your email address as the recipient.

Advertisement

- Send the email: Tap on “Send" to send the email with the WhatsApp backup file attached.

That’s it! You have now saved your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail. You can access your chats on any device by signing into your Gmail account.

Why is it important to save your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail?

There are a number of reasons why it’s important to regularly backup and save your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail.

Advertisement

Backup: Saving your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail is the best way to keep a backup of your conversations.

Access: By saving your chats to Gmail, you can access them on any device that you sign into your Gmail account on.

Storage: By saving your chats to Gmail, you can free up storage space on your device.

Saving your WhatsApp chat history on Gmail is an important practice that can help you keep a backup of your conversations and access them across different devices.

Read all the Latest Tech News here