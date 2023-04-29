How To Stay Safe On Tinder: Check App's Security Features For Online Dating In India

As online dating gains popularity in India, an increasing number of users are turning to apps like Tinder to find potential matches. However, like anything on the internet, it’s important for users to be aware of certain features that can help them stay safe while dating. Tinder has several security measures that users can take advantage of, including the following:

Mutual Matching: With the help of Mutual Matching, to start a conversation on Tinder, both users must have mutually swiped right on each other. This feature helps prevent unsolicited messages from strangers and ensures that both parties are interested in getting to know each other—saving time and effort.

Bio Guidance: Use Tinder’s Bio Guidance tool to help you avoid including too much personal information in your profile. Using the tool, your bio is cleaned up of sensitive material, and you receive advice on what is appropriate to post on the platform.

Advertisement

Photo Verification and Video Chat: Using Tinder’s Photo Verification feature, users can ensure that your match’s profile picture is accurate. You can even choose to only see profiles that have been photo verified. On the other hand, Tinder’s video calling feature lets you verify that your match is genuine before you go out to meet them in person.

WATCH VIDEO: Mobile Explodes, Kills 8-Year-old Girl

Reporting: Now, you can directly report problems from a profile or match list, if at all. Tinder claims that every report is taken seriously, and the company has just introduced a new tool that makes it even simpler to report abusive chat comments right from the chat window.

Does This Bother You: Using this feature, if you receive a message that is inappropriate—DTBY will ask you with the question ‘Does This Bother You?’ If you answer yes—you will be given the option to report the sender for their inappropriate behaviour.

Read all the Latest Tech News here