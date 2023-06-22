Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » How To Turn Off Ads On Realme And Xiaomi Smartphones: A Step-by-Step Guide

How To Turn Off Ads On Realme And Xiaomi Smartphones: A Step-by-Step Guide

While some users may not have a problem with these ads, others look for a cleaner and ad-free user experience.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Both Realme and Xiaomi provide options to disable these personalized ads.
Both Realme and Xiaomi provide options to disable these personalized ads.

`Two popular Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi and Realme offer a wide range of interesting features on their mobile devices. However, both brands also include ads and pop-up banners within their mobile operating systems.

While some users may not have a problem with these ads, others look for a cleaner and ad-free user experience.

If you are tired of constantly seeing ads on your Realme or Xiaomi phone, don’t worry as both Realme and Xiaomi provide options to disable these personalized ads. By following a few simple steps in your phone’s settings, you can turn off the ads and pop-up banner.

How To Block The Ads On Your Realme Device?

Advertisement

Step 1: Click on Internet > Click on the three lines below> Setting > Clear data > Choose History > Clear.

Step 2: Internet > Click on the three lines below > Settings > Ad Blocking > Turn on Ad Blocking.

For the ads in Phone Manager, you can disable them.

Step 3: Go to Settings > System settings > turn off Get recommendations

Also, If there is a virus in your phone, you may start experiencing a flood of unwanted ads. To resolve this issue, you can go to the Phone Manager app and navigate to the Virus Scan option.

How To Block The Ads On Your Xiaomi Device

Step 1: Open the “Settings" app on your Xiaomi phone.

Step 2: Scroll down and select “Passwords & security."

Step 3: Tap on “Privacy."

Step 4: Find and select “Ad services."

Step 5: Disable the toggle switch for the “Personalized ad recommendations" option.

For Mi Browser

- Open the Mi Browser app.

- Tap on the profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

Advertisement

- Select the Settings gear icon.

- Tap on Privacy & Security.

- Toggle off Personalized services.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • It is important to note that if the webpage you are browsing is unhealthy, there will be many Ads. You can also check which app sends the ads and go to the app settings to off the notification.

    Long-press the app > App info > Manage notification > Turn off Allow notifications.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 22, 2023, 15:01 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 15:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App