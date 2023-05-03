Trends :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » How To Use DALL-E 2 To Create AI-Generated Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Use DALL-E 2 To Create AI-Generated Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

AI-generated images are gaining popularity in multiple industries and use cases, ranging from YouTube thumbnails to art inspired by text-based prompts. This guide will teach you how to use DALL-E 2.

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 20:24 IST

New Delhi, India

DALL-E 2 is open for public use. (Image generated using DALL-E 2)
DALL-E 2 is open for public use. (Image generated using DALL-E 2)

Generative AI is gaining popularity worldwide—popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard are making headlines and finding their way into people’s workflows.

However, on the other side of the generative AI spectrum, image generation has taken sort of a back seat amid the advanced chatbots, but the popular AI image generation bots like Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E are increasingly becoming better at creating lifelike imagery. Experts note that the line between what is real and what is not is slowly becoming thinner.

The use of AI-generated images is gaining popularity across various industries, whether it’s for creating YouTube thumbnails, mood boards, or producing artwork based on text prompts.

With DALL-E 2’s improved capabilities, here is a step-by-step tutorial to guide you on how to use it:


  • Go to the DALL-E 2 website, and click on ‘Try DALL-E.’
  • Next, sign up or sign in with your Google/Microsoft account.
  • Now, once you successfully sign in, there are technically three options you can play around with—you can either enter a prompt of your own or click’ ‘Surprise Me.’ 
  • If entering your own prompt, be detailed and specify the desired art style and type of rendering (3D or 2D)
  • After submitting the prompt, wait a few seconds for DALL-E 2 to generate different variations of the image.
  • You may also upload an image of your own and ask DALL-E to make changes to it—creating fun possibilities, and perhaps, even save time for some use cases.

About the Author

Shaurya Sharma

first published: May 03, 2023, 12:35 IST
