How To Use Your Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Phones: Check This Simple Guide

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has added a new feature that lets users access their account on multiple phones. Previously, users were only able to link up to four devices, with only one of them being a smartphone.

The new feature now allows users to link another phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. Whether it’s an iPhone or an Android phone, each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

This new feature allows users to stay connected with their contacts and pick up conversations seamlessly across multiple devices

However, the ability to switch between phones without signing out and pick up chats where they left off provides a more seamless and convenient experience.

To set up an additional phone with their WhatsApp account:

- Users need to download and launch WhatsApp on the additional phone they want to use.

- Instead of entering the phone number associated with their WhatsApp account, they should tap the “Link to existing account" option to generate a QR code.

- On their primary phone, users should open WhatsApp and go to Settings -> Linked Devices. Then they can tap the “Link a device" option and scan the QR code using their phone’s camera.

- Once the QR code is scanned and the sync is complete, users will be able to see all their conversations and messages from their original phone on the new device.

However, users should be aware that if their primary phone is inactive for more than 14 days, all companion devices will be automatically logged out. Additionally, only one phone can be the primary device, and it must have an active internet connection at all times.