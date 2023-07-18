How Will 28% GST on Online Gaming Hit Aspirants’ Play in Job Market? A Hyderabad College Prof Explains

Will the row over 28% goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming affect the job prospects in the industry?

At a time when the industry is unhappy with the move, News18 spoke to colleges which teach students online gaming, focusing on art and design, programming, animation, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) on how they perceive the decision.

Professor Isaac Joel Raj S, Head, Department of Animation and Gaming, KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad, said that the influence on job opportunities for graduates of an online gaming course would be determined by various aspects, including the nature of the gaming business.

“With the adoption of new GST, the cost of gaming-related goods and services, such as gaming equipment, software, and online services, may rise. This could impact the overall cost of running a gaming firm and lead to budget restrictions. With the implementation of GST, gaming companies will be required to adhere to tax legislation as well as reporting obligations. This could create a need for professionals with a strong understanding of taxation and financial management within the gaming industry," he said.

Prof Isaac believes that graduates who possess knowledge of tax compliance and financial planning may find opportunities in assisting companies with navigating the new tax landscape. However, he pointed out that the influence of GST on job possibilities for graduates of online gaming courses might vary greatly depending on the country’s circumstances and policies.

“We would advise all candidates to stay up to date on local tax legislation and business developments to gain a better grasp of how the GST may affect career possibilities in the gaming industry," he said.

Prof Isaac further stated that online gaming’s rise as a career option has secured global popularity, but governments’ perspectives and regulations vary. According to him, concerns such as fraud, money laundering, and underage gambling have led some governments to view certain forms of online gaming as akin to gambling, resulting in regulatory measures. Additionally, he said that player protection, lack of consensus among stakeholders and cultural considerations also shape government approaches.

“Nevertheless, some governments actively support the e-sports industry, acknowledging its economic potential, job creation, and international competitiveness. As the industry continues to mature, governments in certain regions increasingly prioritize and support online gaming and e-sports," he noted.

About the job opportunities in India, he said that professional gaming offers opportunities to compete in tournaments, earn prizes and secure sponsorships and at the same time, game testing allows gamers to turn their passion into a profession by identifying bugs and providing feedback. “The growing demand for game developers provides openings for programmers, designers and artists. Content creation and streaming on platforms like Twitch and YouTube allow gamers to monetize their gameplay. Game journalism and broadcasting require strong communication skills to cover news and provide commentary. Game design and art roles cater to those with technical and artistic abilities. With dedication and skill development, gamers can find exciting careers in India’s expanding gaming industry."

WILL REQUEST GST COUNCIL TO RECONSIDER: CHANDRASEKHAR

During CNN-News18 Town Hall on Monday, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that GST Council is not the Government of India as it is represented by all states governments.

Chandrasekhar said: “State governments and finance ministers have come together and created a GST framework. That is a consequence of three years of their work. While we may quibble with the findings, we have to recognize the process of creating a framework for online gaming has started in January 2023."