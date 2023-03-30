HP Announces New Range Of Laptops For Future Hybrid Work: All Details Here

Laptop and PC major HP has announced new products and solutions for hybrid work under its ‘FutureReady’ portfolio at its Amplify Partner Conference. The company introduced several new notebooks including HP EliteBook and ProBook with a few accessories such as truly wireless earbuds and more.

“Hybrid work does not equate to working remote. True hybrid work creates a great culture that connects people, raises productivity, and builds engagement. Technology is the biggest factor in doing that," said Guayente Sanmartin, Global Head of Commercial Systems and Displays Solutions, HP Inc. “

‘HP is the only company that can truly make hybrid work across all spaces – home, office, and in between – and we’re going big with innovations to help keep people connected, productive, and secure," Sanmartin added.

According to the company, the next generation of HP EliteBook and ProBook devices are equipped for premium collaboration with HP Presence and next-level productivity. As users move throughout the day from home to office to meeting rooms, these devices are designed for hybrid flexibility:

HP EliteBook 800 and 805 G10 Series PCs are equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core and next-generation AMD Ryzen processors with up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory.

The HP EliteBook 600 Series devices feature two USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), one Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C port, and one multifunction USB Type-C port for easy configuring. The HP EliteBook 605 Series lineup is outfitted with three USB Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and one multifunction USB Type-C port.

HP ProBook 400 and 405 G10 Series come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen chipsets. Additionally, The HP EliteBook 645 G10 provides hybrid workers with the connectivity options and configurable ports they need to stay productive in the office, at home, and on the go.

In the ZBook series, HP has announced ZBook Firefly G10 and ZBook Power G10 with Intel Evo certification. The ZBook Studio G10 is a high-end workstation, featuring up to Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Laptop GPU.

Lastly, the HP ZBook Fury G10 is the most powerful workstation in this series, featuring a 13th Gen Intel HX series of processors with NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU, meant for rendering 3D models and running simulations.

The company has also announced a new pair of TWS called Poly Voyager Free 60 with Microsoft Teams and Zoom certifications. HP also introduced a few accessories like HP 920/925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse will be available from April.

