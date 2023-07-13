HP Envy X360 2-in-1 Windows PC With OLED Display And IMAX Support Launched In India: Price, Features

HP has launched its new Envy X360 series this week in India, and the biggest change is that you get the lineup with a starting price of under Rs 1 lakh, which is becoming harder to achieve than before. HP is offering the new Envy X360 2-in-1 PCs in both Intel and AMD variants, and you get it with the Windows 11 version out of the box. It has an OLED display and focuses on being a portable machine.

HP Envy X360 2-in-1 PC Price In India

HP Envy X360 2-in-1 PC price in India starts at Rs 81,999 for the AMD Ryzen 5 variant, going up to Rs 1,36,999 for the Intel Core i7 model. It is already available at both offline and online stores in the country.

HP Envy X360 2-in-1 PC Specifications

HP Envy X360 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED touch panel that offers Full HD resolution and is certified for IMAX viewing. You get the machine with both Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The Intel variant gets Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU while the AMD unit packs the Radeon graphics unit.