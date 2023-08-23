Trends :Chandrayaan 3Sam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Huawei Is Building Secret Network For Chips, Trade Group Warns: Report

Huawei Is Building Secret Network For Chips, Trade Group Warns: Report

The U.S. Commerce Department had added Huawei to its export control list in 2019 over security concerns. The company denies being a security risk.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 09:36 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Huawei has been placed on a trade blacklist in the United States
Huawei has been placed on a trade blacklist in the United States

Huawei Technologies Co is building a collection of secret semiconductor-fabrication facilities across China to let the company skirt U.S. sanctions, a Washington-based semiconductor association has warned, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese tech giant moved into chip production last year and is receiving an estimated $30 billion in state funding from the government, the Semiconductor Industry Association said, adding that Huawei has acquired at least two existing plants and is building three others.

The U.S. Commerce Department had added Huawei to its export control list in 2019 over security concerns. The company denies being a security risk.

Advertisement

If Huawei is constructing facilities under names of other companies as Semiconductor Industry Association says, then it might be able to circumvent U.S. government restrictions to indirectly purchase American chip-making equipment, according to the Bloomberg report.

Huawei has been placed on a trade blacklist in the United States, restricting most suppliers from shipping goods and technology to the company unless they were granted licenses. Officials have continued to tighten the controls to cut off the company’s ability to buy or design the semiconductor chips that power most of its products.

Huawei and the Semiconductor Industry Association did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

top videos
  • Alia, Kriti, Allu Arjun Win Best Actor; RRR, Sardar Udham Strike Gold At 69th National Film Awards

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: August 23, 2023, 09:36 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 09:36 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App