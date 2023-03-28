Huawei Mate X3 Shows Foldable Phone Can Be Sleek And Powerful

Huawei has worked under the radar since it was banned from using Google’s App store in global markets but the company still shows its quality with products like the new Mate X3 foldable device. Huawei also has previous in this segment, making its debut with the Mate X lineup a few years back, but its limitations have made the product a hard sell in Europe and even the Indian market.

The latest Mate X3 foldable looks to give us a glimpse into the future of this segment, where you will gradually start seeing compact and lightweight foldable phones. While Samsung gains minimal evolution with the Galaxy Z Fold series, now in its fourth-gen, the Mate X3 proves that being adventurous can give positive results.

The Mate X3 has a unique hinge mechanism, which Huawei claims can open in varied angles. But we still can’t tell about its durability and how many folding cycles that hinge can manage to hold. Huawei Mate X3 is priced at CNY 12,999 (Rs 1.55 lakh approx).

Huawei Mate X3 Specifications

The Mate X3 has a 6.4-inch external display and a 7.85-inch OLED LTPO panel. But things get intriguing with its dimensions. The Mate X3 is just 5.3mm in thickness when you unfold the device, and it weighs 239 grams. Samsung’s foldable measures 6.3mm thick and heftier at 263 grams, which makes it a handful.

That’s not all, the Mate X3 gets IPX8 water and dust resistance. Huawei is using the 4G version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which means the 5G modem will come turned off. It has a triple rear camera setup of 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The foldable device packs a 4800mAh battery which is impressive for a device with these dimensions. The unit supports 66W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging support.

Huawei will bring the Mate X3 foldable to some parts of Europe in the coming months, but we can’t see the device launching in India anytime soon.

