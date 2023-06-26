Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
IBM to Buy Software Firm Apptio for $4.6 Billion

IBM said on Monday it will acquire technology spend management platform Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.

Reuters

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 19:18 IST

United States of America (USA)

The company is expanding its product base

(Reuters) -IBM said on Monday it will acquire technology spend-management platform Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.

Shares of IBM were marginally lower in premarket trading. IBM said it will finance the transaction with cash on hand and expects the deal to close in the latter half of 2023.

The deal comes at a time when companies are cutting their technology budgets amid challenging macro conditions. IBM cut about 3,900 jobs early this year and reported under 1% year-over-year increase in revenue in the March quarter.

The acquisition of Apptio, a software-as-a-service business with over 1,500 customers and partnerships with cloud companies from Amazon.com's AWS to Salesforce, will benefit IBM's Red Hat business, AI portfolio and its consulting business, the technology giant said.

"Going forward, we are opportunistic (on M&A) and looking for opportunities in the software and consulting space," Senior Vice President Rob Thomas told Reuters in an interview.

Century-old IBM is reorienting itself to focus on newer AI and cloud-based offerings.

In 2019, it bought software provider Red Hat for about $34 billion, its biggest acquisition ever, and two years later spun off its IT infrastructure and data-center business Kyndryl Holdings. Last year, the company closed the sale of some of its healthcare-data and analytics assets.

Seattle-based Apptio, which was founded in 2007, helps companies manage and understand their spending on cloud services and offers functionalities such as IT budgeting, forecasting and financial analyses.

Apptio's revenue was about $233 million in 2018, and is expected to have grown 11%-13% compounded annually through fiscal year 2022, according to analysts at UBS.

    • Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners took Apptio private in a $2 billion deal in 2019, about three years after the software company had gone public.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 26, 2023, 19:18 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 19:18 IST
