ACT Fibernet Is Offering Free Speed Upgrades To Customers: All Details

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, ACT Fibernet is offering its existing customers free speed upgrades. The company has announced that all 2.2 million existing customers across cities will receive the speed upgrades.

ACT Fiber’s entire customer base will be offered different internet speeds (100mbps, 300 mbps, and 500mbps) based on the plan they have subscribed to. These speed upgrades will be available starting today and will continue until August 31.

ACT Fibernet Speed Boost Upgrades:

Customers with speeds below 100 Mbps will be upgraded to 100 Mbps.

Customers with speeds between 100 to 300 Mbps will be upgraded to 300 Mbps.

Customers with speeds between 300 to 500 Mbps will be upgraded to 500 Mbps.

How To Claim The Speed Upgrades: