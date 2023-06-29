Indian Govt Meets Foxconn, Samsung, Wistron To Improve PLI Scheme: Report

Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
The Indian government met large global firms such as Foxconn, Samsung Electronics and Reliance Industries to find ways to boost manufacturing in the country with its productionlinked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 08:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The meeting was also attended by executives from iPhone maker.

The Indian government met large global firms such as Foxconn, Samsung Electronics and Reliance Industries to find ways to boost manufacturing in the country with its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The meeting, addressed by India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, comes amid concerns that some of the businesses were facing delays in availing the incentives from New Delhi amid complicated procedures.

The discussions included ways to improve local manufacturing at competitive costs, higher domestic value-adds in production, and quick grievance redressal, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by executives from iPhone maker Wistron, laptop maker Dell, telecommunications firm Nokia Solutions and others that benefited from the scheme’s incentive payouts.

The PLI scheme, introduced in late 2020, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main industrial policy to boost manufacturing.

The government has so far announced incentives for 14 sectors including electronics and technology products, pharmaceutical drugs, and drones, among others, drawing investments totalling 625 billion Indian rupees ($7.62 billion) until March 2023, per the statement.

Investments under the PLI scheme are expected to rise further to 2.74 trillion rupees as it runs its course, according to government estimates.

    • With more than 1.97 trillion rupees earmarked for incentives, payouts totalled 29 billion rupees until fiscal 2023 across eight industries.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 08:36 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 08:36 IST
