Indian Govt Sends 'Emergency Alert' To Phones: Here's Why

If you received an emergency alert on your phone at around 1:35 PM IST today, you are not alone. The National Disaster Management Authority sent the alert as a test of the Pan-India Emergency Alert System, according to PTI.

During the test, several users reportedly received a flash message with a loud sound.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the test message reads.

The Department of Telecommunications has stated that these alerts will be sent and tested on a regular basis to ensure that mobile operators and the cellular infrastructure are capable of handling emergency broadcasts.