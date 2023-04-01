Indian Poker Players Are ‘Feared’ Around The World: Ace Poker Player Muskan Sethi

While playing chess is encouraged during school days in India, poker is usually frowned upon by parents and the reasons are quite obvious. But if you talk to India’s ace poker player Muskan Sethi, who started at 11, she may change your perception about the game altogether.

“Life is not a game of chess but a game of poker, because, chess is a game of complete information whereas poker is a game of unpredictable and complex information and yet it’s beautiful," believes Muskan Sethi, India’s first female poker player to the win The President’s “First Ladies" award.

Acing poker has helped her create an identity and she wants more participation from women in the game. “A good professional poker player may easily get a personal interview with C-suite executives in top MNCs irrespective of their degrees. It’s a respected game in the west and India it is slowly picking up," she says.

Her life story was recently acquired by IN10 Media Network’s production house, Juggernaut Productions and we can expect to see a biopic series about Muskan– India’s first female poker player.

Muskan believes that people should stop looking at poker as a game of luck. More than luck she stresses that poker is a mind sport. “The beauty of poker is that any amateur can play a round of poker with professional players and still have the same chance of winning or losing, unlike chess," Muskan adds.

She recently became the brand ambassador of PokerBaazi along with Abhishek Goindi, a poker coach and player. PokerBaazi is aiming to take the game to more people across India and help create a matured ecosystem for poker in the country.

She got the biggest boost in her poker career after she secured a seat with big names among poker players playing for $1 million on the United Kingdom’s national TV show. After that, she was honoured with the “First Ladies" award by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

