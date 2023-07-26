Indian Space Tech Startup Pixxel Wins Grant From iDEX To Manufacture Satellites For Air Force

Indian space technology startup Pixxel has won a multi-crore grant from iDEX, which will allow it to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force. As a homegrown startup, Pixxel specializes in developing hyperspectral earth-imaging technology.

The grant from iDEX is part of its SPARK grants, and according to the startup, this grant will allow it to develop small satellites of up to 150 kilograms for Electro-Optical, Infrared, Synthetic Aperture Radar, and Hyper Spectral applications.

This development follows Pixxel’s recent $36 million Series B fundraising round led by Google, which took place just a month ago. According to a MoneyControl report, the startup has recently been working on developing hyperspectral imagery satellites for the Indian defense sector.