Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » India's PC Market Shrinks For Fourth Consecutive Quarter: IDC Report

India's PC Market Shrinks For Fourth Consecutive Quarter: IDC Report

Despite growing by 5.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), India's PC market experienced a 15.3 percent decline year-over-year (YOY) in 2Q23.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 13:50 IST

New Delhi, India

HP led the market in the second quarter of 2023, holding a share of 31.1%
HP led the market in the second quarter of 2023, holding a share of 31.1%

India’s traditional PC market, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, faced challenges as it dispatched only 3.2 million units during the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), according to new report from International Data Corporation (IDC).

Despite growing by 5.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), India’s PC market experienced a 15.3 percent decline year-over-year (YOY) in 2Q23 (Apr-Jun), as indicated by IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

As per IDC, during the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), all product categories witnessed a year-over-year (YoY) decline.

“The India consumer PC segment has started showing signs of recovery as market sentiment is improving. Despite a YoY double-digit decline, it clocked a strong double-digit QoQ growth. PC vendors successfully ran college campaigns and got good traction. ," said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

Advertisement

According to the report, HP led the market in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23), holding a share of 31.1 per cent. It showcased a strong performance in both the consumer and commercial segments. Lenovo secured the second spot with a 16.2 per cent share but experienced a 30.2 per cent YoY decline.

Dell Technologies followed in third place with a 15.3 per cent share. Acer Group claimed the fourth position, contributing an 11.4 per cent share. ASUS maintained the fifth rank with a 7.2 per cent share.

With strong offline channel expansion, the vendor continued to do well in the consumer segment as it came second behind HP and ahead of Lenovo with a share of 14.8 per cent, the report noted.

Also, the notebook category, a significant volume driver, saw an 18.5 per cent YoY decrease, while the desktop category, previously on a growth path, also declined by 7.0 per cent YoY. Both consumer and commercial segments experienced reductions, with consumer dropping by 17.0 per cent and commercial by 13.8 per cent YoY, the report said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The education and government segments continued to drive the PC market while the enterprise segment continued to struggle. Government-driven education projects for a few states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu propelled the education segment, which grew by 43.7 per cent YoY.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: August 18, 2023, 13:50 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 13:50 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App