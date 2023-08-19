India's Tablet Market Grows 29% In Q2, 5G Units Up 7%: Report

A new report revealed that India’s tablet market grew by 29% in the second quarter of 2023, with 5G tablets showing a 7% yearly growth. Wi-Fi tablet shipments went up by 12% and accounted for 54% of the shipments. The premium tablet segment saw a significant 48% growth, but the overall tablet market declined by 22% in the same period.

Tablets have become useful for tasks like managing electronic health records, telemedicine, and patient monitoring. The shift to 5G is promising, transforming work, learning, and leisure experiences, according to Menka Kumari, an analyst at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Leading brands in the Indian tablet market during Q2 2023 were Apple (25%), Samsung (25%), and Lenovo (23%). Xiaomi experienced a substantial 155% growth year-on-year. Tablets with 8-inch displays constituted 18% of shipments, while tablets with 10-inch and larger displays made up 73% of shipments.