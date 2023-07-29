Infinix GT 10 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch: All Details

Infinix recently announced its GT 10 Pro smartphone, which will be officially released on Thursday, August 3 next week. The company has now revealed more information about the device ahead of its launch. It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is also expected to have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications: What We Know

Infinix has revealed key details about the upcoming Infinix GT 10 Pro on its official website. The phone will be powered by the 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a peak brightness of 900 nits. To keep the phone cool during performance-intensive tasks, Infinix has also included a vapor chamber cooling system.

Moreover, the device also features a Z-Axis linear haptic motor for ‘4D-vibration.’ The brand claims that this will help gamers feel things like footsteps better.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro, like the Nothing phones, has a transparent back panel with customizable LED lights, which the company calls the “Transparent Photo Chromatic Rear Panel" and the “Adaptive LED Interface."