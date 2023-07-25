Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus, Infinix GT 10 Pro To Be Available On Flipkart After Launch: Know More

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix is set to launch the Infinix GT 10 series smartphones — Infinix GT 10 Pro and the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ in various markets, including India. While the exact launch date has not been disclosed yet, it has been confirmed that these smartphones will be available in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart post-launch.

Official specifications of the upcoming phones have not been disclosed by the company yet. However, there are several leaks and rumors circulating on the internet about the features of the Infinix GT 10 series. According to leaked renders, the Infinix GT 10 series is expected to have a semi-transparent design at the rear, incorporating mini LEDs similar to the Nothing Phone 2.

Leaked renders also confirmed that the GT 10 Pro will be available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver color options. According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is rumored to be equipped with a Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the GT 10 Pro+ could be powered by the Dimensity 8050 chipset.