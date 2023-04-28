Infinix Smart 7 HD Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Infinix has just launched its latest budget offering, the Smart 7 HD, in the Indian market. The device features a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, a large 5,000 mAh battery as well as a water-drop notch, which houses the selfie camera.

Infinix Smart 7 HD Specifications

Powered by an octa-core chipset and equipped with 2GB of RAM (which can be extended by enabling the virtual RAM feature) and 64GB of internal storage, the Smart 7 HD runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) with XOS 12 on top.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Smart 7 HD comes with a dual-camera setup, including an 8MP primary camera and a secondary AI lens, along with a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. Additionally, the device features biometric security options such as face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Smart 7 HD features a large 5,000mAh battery for extended usage, while only offering 4G connectivity, which is fair considering the price point.

Infinix Smart 7 HD Price and Availability

The device will be available on Flipkart in four colorways—Ink Black, Silk Blue, Jade White, and Green Apple—from May 4. The introductory price is set at Rs. 5999, but SBI cardholders can avail of a limited period discount of Rs 600, bringing the net effective price down to Rs 5399.

