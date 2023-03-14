HarperCollins India has launched a new book named “Moms in the Wild" on motherhood and social media, with the spotlight on the entire mommy universe on Instagram. Debut author Nidhi Raichand’s ‘Moms in the Wild’ takes readers on a journey through the competitive world of social media, modern-day journalism, and the wild ride that is motherhood.

Set in the picturesque city of Bangalore, Moms in the Wild, is a witty take on the insanity of motherhood and the mommy universe.

Swati Daftuar, Executive Editor at HarperCollins India, describes Raichand’s debut novel as a powerful one, with memorable characters that draw readers into their complex world. The book is a testament to Raichand’s writing skills, as she effortlessly weaves together different themes and creates a story that readers can relate to.

Advertisement

Talking about the book, Nidhi Raichand said, “Moms in the Wild is a lighthearted dig at the insanities of myself and my fellow moms. Set in beautiful Bangalore with its gorgeous weather and unique mix of people, it also offers insights into relationships, bad interior design, and the wonder that is Instagram.

Although Raichand’s career began in advertising, she later moved to journalism before finally becoming a lanyard-wearing member of the IT industry. Her dream has always been to write a book about motherhood, social media, and the joys of living and working in the city she calls home - Bangalore.

With Moms in the Wild, Raichand has achieved that dream and has produced a book that is sure to entertain and delight readers of all backgrounds.

Talking about the book, “Moms in the Wild" portrays Sneha Talwar, an idealistic young reporter, who is on an assignment to profile Natasha Babani, environmental activist and multi-talented mommy-influencer, who has spent the last year cleaning up a polluted lake. But before she can get started, Natasha’s body is found floating in that very lake. As Sneha swiftly changes gear and begins to dig around for information on Natasha, she unearths a whole ‘mommy universe’ that thrives on its own rules, rivalries and intrigues. Moms in the Wild is a dark, funny and razor sharp story about the competitive world of social media, of first jobs and fallen idols, friendships, current day journalism and the roller coaster that is motherhood.

Read all the Latest Tech News here