Instagram: How To Create Story Highlights - Check This Simple Guide

Instagram: How To Create Story Highlights - Check This Simple Guide

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 14:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Highlights stay on the profile until they are removed.

Meta-owned Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. One of the platform’s most useful features is Story Highlights, which allow users to save and feature their Instagram Stories on their profiles.

Instagram Stories allow users to share snippets of their day and express themselves creatively. With the ability to add filters, text, and stickers, Instagram Stories provide an outlet for users to showcase their personalities and connect with others.

However, there has always been a limitation with Instagram Stories - they disappear after 24 hours. To address this issue, Instagram introduced the option for users to save their Stories in the archive section and feature them on their profile as Highlights. Users can save their Stories in the archive section and feature them on their profile as Highlights.

To create a Highlight, select a story from the archive, give it a name and a cover, and add it to a new or existing Highlight. Highlights stay on the profile until they are removed, and users can create as many as they want. Here’s how to create a new Instagram Story Highlight or add to an existing one.

Users can follow these simple steps:

- Go to your Instagram profile and click the ‘+’ button on the Highlights section.

- Select the Story you want to add to your Highlight from your Archive.

- Give your Highlight a name and select a cover image.

- Click ‘Add’ to create your new Highlight or add to an existing one.

You can edit your highlight at any time by tapping on the highlight, tapping more actions in the bottom right, then tapping Edit highlight.

With just a few clicks, Instagram users can create a new Highlight or add to an existing one to showcase their best moments and keep them alive for longer.

first published: May 11, 2023, 14:23 IST
last updated: May 11, 2023, 14:23 IST
