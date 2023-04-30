Instagram Is Working On Allowing Songs In Photo Carousels: What To Expect

Instagram, a popular photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Meta Platforms, is reportedly testing a new tool that will let users add songs to their photo carousels on the platform. This feature will allow users to add up to one song for every photo or video in their carousel.

An Instagram carousel is a post containing more than one photo or video, which users can view by swiping left on a post through the phone app.

Users will now be able to add their favorite songs to their photo carousel as they swipe through their photo collection. This new feature is available in a few countries, with more to come, according to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Additionally, Instagram is testing a new way to add music to Notes.

To use the feature, users can choose a photo or video to upload and then tap on the “Sticker" icon in the top right-hand corner. From there, they can select the “Music" sticker and search for a song they want to add. Users can then choose the section of the song they want to include and adjust the duration.

Instagram’s new feature aims to make the app more engaging and fun for users. Users can share their favorite songs and create a unique experience for their followers by adding music to their posts. This new feature also provides an opportunity for music artists to gain more exposure by having their songs shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, AI recommendations have driven a more than 24 per cent increase in time spent on Instagram since Meta launched TikTok-rival short-video app Reels. Reels are also becoming more social, with people resharing Reels more than 2 billion times every day, which is double over the last six months.

Reels are also increasing overall app engagement and are gaining more shares in short-form video. Furthermore, the AI is improving monetization, and Reels’ monetization efficiency has increased by over 30 per cent on Instagram and over 40 per cent on Facebook quarter-over-quarter.

(With inputs from IANS)

