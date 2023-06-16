Instagram Starts Global Rollout Of Broadcast Channels, Including India: All Details

After introducing Broadcast Channels in February this year, Instagram is finally rolling out the feature globally. The feature is designed to establish a deeper connection between creators and audiences.

Meta is also bringing a new ‘Collaborators’ feature—which enables creators to invite other creators or followers to be a part of their broadcast channel.

What Can Creators Share Through Broadcast Channels?

Creators will now be able to share text, images, and videos to all their followers through Broadcast Channels. “Whether it’s an expert interview or a casual hangout, fans can now follow conversations between their favorite creators and their special guests. This feature is now available globally," Meta said.

Advertisement

Moreover, Instagram is also testing the ability for creators to use question prompts and then collect feedback and replies from followers.

Creators will also be able to add voice notes and polls for their followers. However, naturally, followers will be restricted to reacting and responding to the content shared using Broadcast Channels.

How Will Followers Know If Creators Have Broadcast Channels?