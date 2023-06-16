Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Instagram Starts Global Rollout Of Broadcast Channels, Including India: All Details

Instagram Starts Global Rollout Of Broadcast Channels, Including India: All Details

After introducing Broadcast Channels in February this year, Instagram is finally rolling out the feature globally. The feature is designed to establish a deeper connection between creators and their followers.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 12:56 IST

Menlo Park, California, USA

Instagram Brodcast Channels feature is now available globally. (Image: Meta)
Instagram Brodcast Channels feature is now available globally. (Image: Meta)

After introducing Broadcast Channels in February this year, Instagram is finally rolling out the feature globally. The feature is designed to establish a deeper connection between creators and audiences.

Meta is also bringing a new ‘Collaborators’ feature—which enables creators to invite other creators or followers to be a part of their broadcast channel.

What Can Creators Share Through Broadcast Channels?

Creators will now be able to share text, images, and videos to all their followers through Broadcast Channels. “Whether it’s an expert interview or a casual hangout, fans can now follow conversations between their favorite creators and their special guests. This feature is now available globally," Meta said.

Advertisement

Moreover, Instagram is also testing the ability for creators to use question prompts and then collect feedback and replies from followers.

Creators will also be able to add voice notes and polls for their followers. However, naturally, followers will be restricted to reacting and responding to the content shared using Broadcast Channels.

How Will Followers Know If Creators Have Broadcast Channels?

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • As per Meta, once a creator gets access to “broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel." And, anyone can discover and view the contents of Broadcast Channels, but only the followers will be able to receive notifications whenever there are new updates.

    Further, followers will be able to mute Broadcast Channels and even fine-tune the notifications. Meta notes that “notifications will default to ‘some,’ but this setting can be changed to ‘all’ or ‘none.’"

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 12:49 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 12:56 IST
    Read More