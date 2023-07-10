Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Instagram Threads Already Crosses 100 Million Sign-ups

The new app rivals Twitter with its text-based approach and that seems to have attracted millions to the platform.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 18:42 IST

Delhi, India

Threads has crossed 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch, while Twitter is experiencing a decline in traffic.

Threads reached the milestone even faster than OpenAI’s ChatGPT that passed that mark after two months, reports The Verge.

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Monday posted, “You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined."

In response to a tweet about Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s investment in the Metaverse, Musk said, “Censorship pays them well."

    • Last week, Zuckerberg had said that the launch of the new app has been “way beyond our expectations."

    Also, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Elon Musk-run platform “that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

